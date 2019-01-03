Netflix Reveals ‘Marvel’s The Punisher’ Season 2 Premiere Date

Marvel’s The Punisher is coming back even sooner than we thought. A new teaser trailer reveals a January premiere date on Netflix as well as Season 2’s villain, Jigsaw.

January 18 is when fans will get to take in a new season of Frank Castle exercising his brand of justice. In the teaser, we see Frank’s old buddy Billy Hoyle devolve into Jigsaw while our protagonist continues to wrestle with his purpose.

Eventually, Frank is seen holding and aiming a rifle, so any comic fans fearing a tamer version of the murderous vigilante need not worry.

We still feel a ways that Daredevil was canceled, though. Hopefully, the new season of Marvel’s The Punisher will help heal the wound.

Peep the announcement below. Check out more production still from the new season on the flip.

