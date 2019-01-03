CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Netflix Reveals ‘Marvel’s The Punisher’ Season 2 Premiere Date

Frank Castle is still out here gunning for anyone deserving of punishment.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Marvel's The Punisher - Production Stills - 002

Source: Netflix / Netflix

Marvel’s The Punisher is coming back even sooner than we thought. A new teaser trailer reveals a January premiere date on Netflix as well as Season 2’s villain, Jigsaw.

January 18 is when fans will get to take in a new season of Frank Castle exercising his brand of justice. In the teaser, we see Frank’s old buddy Billy Hoyle devolve into Jigsaw while our protagonist continues to wrestle with his purpose.

Eventually, Frank is seen holding and aiming a rifle, so any comic fans fearing a tamer version of the murderous vigilante need not worry.

We still feel a ways that Daredevil was canceled, though. Hopefully, the new season of Marvel’s The Punisher will help heal the wound.

Peep the announcement below. Check out more production still from the new season on the flip.

Photos: Netflix

Netflix Reveals ‘Marvel’s The Punisher’ Season 2 Premiere Date was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1 2Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close