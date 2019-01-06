CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Where Are They Now: Reality TV Stars Of The 2000s

See what happened to Dylan John, Tiffany Richardson and more.

199 reads
Leave a comment
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 8 Finale Party

Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

Let’s face it — reality TV is pretty much everyone’s guilty pleasure. Reality stars use to get a bad rep for being C list celebs, but with folks like Nene Leakes, Kim Kardashian and Cardi B raking in major bank, that stigma is definitely a thing of the past.

One of the most popular entities who’ve emerged from the genre is Tiffany “New York” Pollard.

The HBIC turns 37 years old today and has been the reality queen for over ten years now.  But it makes you wonder where the other eager, young stars of reality yester-year are today. Hit the flip to check out these seven reality television stars and where they are now.

Where Are They Now: Reality TV Stars Of The 2000s was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close