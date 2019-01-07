R. Kelly Plans To “Expose” Survivors After Explosive Documentary

The effects of the damning documentary, “Surviving R.Kelly” has left the R&B singer scrambling to clear his name. The 51 year old has announced that he will be exposing the accusers on his new website/ Facebook page called, “Surviving Lies.”

According to TMZ, the Chicago native vows to call out the “blatant lies” by the women who appeared in the Lifetime documentary and going down the list, one by one. The site itself will be called, survivinglies.com and although it’s not live yet, his camp his hastily on the job to get it launched soon and in the meantime, his camp has created a Facebook page dedicated to the cause.

Kelly’s first target seems to be 35 year old, Asante McGee, who claimed to be one of the singer’s sex slave living in his ATL home. Kelly’s team has put out a video to debunk McGee’s claims of sexual abuse and being controlled by the singer with a leaked phone call between her and her boyfriend.

The identities of the audio hasn’t been authenticated but this seems to be just the beginning. R. Kelly’s camp is also accusing Joycelyn Savage’s father of being in cahoots with McGee for extortion. And with a lot of accusers on the list, this will be a long haul of ride.

And of course, Kelly has denied all allegations against him.

