Post Malone Wants Fans To Help Him Stay ‘Mentally Stable’

Feel better, Post!

Post Malone Concert - Indy

Source: Brayden Bridgeman / Radio One Indy

Even when there are teases about Posty Fest in his native Dallas, Post Malone can’t seem to just live his best life.

The Grammy-nominated musician took to Twitter on Sunday to let fans know that some of the criticism and mean comments he’d received recently was bugging with him, especially affecting his mental health.  “If y’all are actually my fans and friends and love me and want me to be mentally stable, can y’all please let me live? I’m trying my best here,” he wrote. “That’s all I can do.”

Right on cue, thousands of fans and fellow artists responded to the tweet with words of encouragement and messages of love.

Last year, Post dropped beerbongs & bentleys, the successful follow-up to his debut album Stoney, was featured on the Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse soundtrack with Rae Sremmurd‘s Swae Lee, performed at Astroworld Fest and is nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys. But all years are made up of highs, however. He also dealt with totaling his car in a serious car accident, that emergency plane landing issue that had all of Twitter riveted and more.

Here’s hoping he’s in better spirits!

Post Malone Wants Fans To Help Him Stay ‘Mentally Stable’ was originally published on radionowhouston.com

