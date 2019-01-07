CLOSE
Test
Blu Ivy Living Her Best Life On Her 7th Birthday!!

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

Everybody’s favorite celebrity daughter celebrated her 7th birthday!! Yay!!! Blu Ivy turned the big 7 and the beyhivers couldn’t be more happy for her!! LOL!! Blu is probably somewhere living her best RICH life!! It seems like just yesterday when she was born now, she’s a big sister out here flourishing. Peep some dope pics of Blu doing dope things in just 7 short years!! Happy Birthday Blu!!! Peep the pics via TheShadeRoom below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BsVvUO1hVra/

Can you imagine what she got as birthday gifts this year? Hmmm.

DJ Angel Baby*** CHECK OUT DJ ANGELBABY ON INSTAGRAM @DJANGELBABY TWITTER:

Blu Ivy Living Her Best Life On Her 7th Birthday!! was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

