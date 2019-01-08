SUPER BOWL EXPERIENCE DRIVEN BY HYUNDAI

SUPER BOWL 53 IS COMING TO ATLANTA

For the first time, the NFL is offering a unique offer for families.

Kids 12 & under are $10 on Saturday 1/26 and Sunday 1/27 (pre purchase on Ticketmaster or purchase on site at box office in Building B of the Georgia World Congress Center )

Fans from the metro Atlanta area should take advantage of this offer to avoid longer lines later in the week when fans nationwide arrive in Atlanta

All details available on SuperBowl.com or download the Super Bowl LIII-Fan Mobile Pass app now

Also don’t forget to register to win 2 tickets to Super Bowl 53 at NFL.com/fanmobilepass

Please note: From Monday January 28-Wednesday January 30 ONLY, for each $20 adult ticket purchased at the box office, the purchaser will be entitled to receive up to 3 complimentary tickets for children 12 & under. Additional tickets for children 12 & under will be $5 each on those days. Complimentary and discounted child tickets must be for the same day as the accompanying adult ticket. Complimentary and discounted child tickets may only be purchased at the box office on the day of the event.

This offer is subject to ticket availability. The NFL reserves the right to close ticket sales and/or this offer at any time based on the capacity of the venue and the event.

The Super Bowl Experience box office is located at the Georgia World Congress Building B. The box office will close two hours prior to event closing time each day.

Box office hours:

Saturday Jan 26: 9am—8pm

Sunday Jan 27: 9am—6pm

Monday Jan 28: 2pm—6pm

Tuesday Jan 29: 2pm—6pm

Wednesday Jan 30: 2pm—8pm

Thursday Jan 31: 2pm—8pm

Friday Feb 1: 9am—8pm

Saturday Feb 2: 9am—8pm

