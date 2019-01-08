SUPER BOWL 53 IS COMING TO ATLANTA
AND SO IS THE SUPER BOWL EXPERIENCE DRIVEN BY HYUNDAI
THE NFL’S INTERACTIVE THEME PARK.
- GET FREE AUTOGRAPHS FROM NFL PLAYERS
- TAKE A PHOTO WITH THE VINCE LOMBARDI TROPHY
- PLAY LIKE A PRO – EXPERIENCE INTERACTIVE GAMES
SUPER BOWL EXPERIENCE DRIVEN BY HYUNDAI
AT THE GEORGIA WORLD CONGRESS CENTER
OPEN SATURDAY, JANUARY 26TH THROUGH FEBRUARY 2ND
BUY TICKETS NOW FOR THE SUPER BOWL EXPERIENCE AT TICKETMASTER.COM
FOR MORE INFO VISIT SUPERBOWL.COM
- For the first time, the NFL is offering a unique offer for families.
- Kids 12 & under are $10 on Saturday 1/26 and Sunday 1/27 (pre purchase on Ticketmaster or purchase on site at box office in Building B of the Georgia World Congress Center )
- From Monday January 28-Wednesday January 30 ONLY, for each $20 adult ticket purchased at the box office, the purchaser will be entitled to receive up to 3 complimentary tickets for children 12 & under. Offer not available at Ticketmaster.
- Fans from the metro Atlanta area should take advantage of this offer to avoid longer lines later in the week when fans nationwide arrive in Atlanta
- All details available on SuperBowl.com or download the Super Bowl LIII-Fan Mobile Pass app now
- Also don’t forget to register to win 2 tickets to Super Bowl 53 at NFL.com/fanmobilepass
Please note: From Monday January 28-Wednesday January 30 ONLY, for each $20 adult ticket purchased at the box office, the purchaser will be entitled to receive up to 3 complimentary tickets for children 12 & under. Additional tickets for children 12 & under will be $5 each on those days. Complimentary and discounted child tickets must be for the same day as the accompanying adult ticket. Complimentary and discounted child tickets may only be purchased at the box office on the day of the event.
This offer is subject to ticket availability. The NFL reserves the right to close ticket sales and/or this offer at any time based on the capacity of the venue and the event.
The Super Bowl Experience box office is located at the Georgia World Congress Building B. The box office will close two hours prior to event closing time each day.
Box office hours:
Saturday Jan 26: 9am—8pm
Sunday Jan 27: 9am—6pm
Monday Jan 28: 2pm—6pm
Tuesday Jan 29: 2pm—6pm
Wednesday Jan 30: 2pm—8pm
Thursday Jan 31: 2pm—8pm
Friday Feb 1: 9am—8pm
Saturday Feb 2: 9am—8pm