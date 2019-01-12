CLOSE
Issa Birthday: 5 Videos Written, Starring, Or Created By Issa Rae Before She Was ‘Insecure’

Happy Birthday, Issa!

Issa Rae is the definition of a glow up. She went from a seemingly unknown writer and producer to a Golden Globe-nominated actress with a hit show on HBO in a matter of a few years. We’ve literally watch her make it cool to been an awkward Black girl who doesn’t always have her ish together. Before that, every Black woman on TV was either perfect, magical or someone’s sassy best friend.

In honor of the Senegalese beauty’s 34th birthday, we put together a list of videos either directed by, written by, or starring Issa Rae in the days before she was Insecure. Gots to love her!

Issa Birthday: 5 Videos Written, Starring, Or Created By Issa Rae Before She Was ‘Insecure’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

