CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Snow Days As A Kid Vs. Snow Days As An Adult (As Told By Gifs)

4 reads
Leave a comment

snoww

As a kid, glancing out the window to see a winter wonderland was one of the greatest sights in the world. Seriously, what could be better than an extra day off?!

Unfortunately as you grow up, snow becomes a lot less magical. In college, snow days are few and far between and in the real world? Well, you can pretty much just forget about that. You’re forced to worry about things that your parents once took care of – shoveling out cars, stocking up on the essentials and of course, how the hell you’re going to get to and from work in the middle of a blizzard.

Abigail tweeted, “When I was a kid I would love to have a snow day like this, now that i’m an adult, man fuck this snow. I just want to lay up at home and read Two Dark Reigns.”  We feel you sis.

In honor of everyone  out here grindin’ through this miserable weather, we’ve put together a look at snow days as a kid versus snow days as an adult. Check it out.

Snow Days As A Kid Vs. Snow Days As An Adult (As Told By Gifs) was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close