Soulja Boy Insists He’s Not a Crackhead, Invites Haters To His D*ck

Soulja Boy is in the news, but it doesn’t have anything to do with his music or suspect game systems. The rapper took to Instagram to assert that he is not a crackhead. 

It all started on the Internets thanks to pics of a younger and older SB being used as evidence that he is allegedly hit the crack pipe or at least snorting too much of the booger sugar.

Makeshift evidence aside, Soulja took to Instagram to basically say he’s drug-free.

“First of all, I wanna say for everybody that’s saying like, Oh Soulja looks like he’s on drugs, Soulja Boy look bad, Soulja Boy look like he on crack, he on powder,” said SB. “Bitch, don’t play with me like that! I ain’t never did crack in my life, bitch. I’m a millionaire, I’m worth motherf*ckin’ $30 million, n*gga. I never did cocaine in my life, n*gga, don’t play with me like that.”

He passionately went on to say the change in appearance is due to his being in a car accident very recently.

“But I just was in a bad car accident two days ago, b*itch, I almost lost my life. I hit my f*cking face on the f*cking dashboard of the car b*tch and my sh*t swole, and my teeth, I need surgery and sh*t. Don’t be making fun of my f*cking appearance and my f*cking looks, n*gga. Talkin’ about like I’m on drugs. Y’all better suck my f*ckin’ d*ck, you stupid ass broke b*tch as peons.”

And there you have it.

Oh yeah, he barked on Tyga (collateral damage)recently, too, while insisting he was the comeback artist of the year. You can see that tear down on the flip.

Photo: WENN.com

Soulja Boy Insists He’s Not a Crackhead, Invites Haters To His D*ck was originally published on hiphopwired.com

