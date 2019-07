Well there three sides to every story, right?

Mystikal is currently in jail while he awaits the trial dates for his kidnapping and rape charges.

As reported this past week, Mystikal has his bond set at $3 million, and until the prospects of leaving his containment cell were looking grim. But as TMZ is reporting, Mystikal’s attorney Joel Pearce is rounding up financial contributions from the rappers’ friends and family. Pearce is also counting on the proceeds from a recently-signed record deal which calls for Mystikal to hand over three separate albums he’d already completed. READ MORE

