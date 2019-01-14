Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Many of us are guilty of using our family as well as friends passwords to log in and watch television shows and movies on Netflix. That soon might be coming to an end as a new software is being developed for the company.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
According to ABC 7 Chicago the software maker Synamedia is working on a system to crack down on sharing your account information.
Moreover artificial intelligence will locate users that share the passwords and ask them to upgrade to a premium account to share.
SEE ALSO: Cardi B Served With Lawsuit Papers While Walking Onto Netflix Series Set
Netflix mentioned that the password sharing has been costing them to much money to continue to ignore.
We wonder if they decided to develop this after “Birdbox?”
See 7 Black women who are killin’ it on television below.
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Cuteness Overload: Photos Of Kenya Moore’s Baby Girl Brooklyn
- Sheryl Lee Ralph Says She Was Kept Away From Beyonce During ‘Dreamgirls’
- 15 Things We Learned About R. Kelly From Lifetime’s Premiere of ‘Surviving R. Kelly’
7 Black Women Who Are Killin’ It On Television
7 Black Women Who Are Killin’ It On Television
1. Kerry WashingtonSource: 1 of 7
2. Shonda RhimesSource: 2 of 7
3. Viola DavisSource: 3 of 7
4. Gabrielle UnionSource: 4 of 7
5. Tracee Ellis RossSource: 5 of 7
6. Mara Brock AkilSource: 6 of 7
7. Taraji P. HensonSource: 7 of 7
Netflix Working With Software Company That Could Possibly Stop The Sharing Of Passwords was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com