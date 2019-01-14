CLOSE
National
Netflix Working With Software Company That Could Possibly Stop The Sharing Of Passwords

Netflix Log

Source: Ted Soqui / Getty

Many of us are guilty of using our family as well as friends passwords to log in and watch television shows and movies on Netflix. That soon might be coming to an end as a new software is being developed for the company.

According to ABC 7 Chicago the software maker Synamedia is working on a system to crack down on sharing your account information.

Moreover artificial intelligence will locate users that share the passwords and ask them to upgrade to a premium account to share.

Netflix mentioned that the password sharing has been costing them to much money to continue to ignore.

We wonder if they decided to develop this after “Birdbox?”

Netflix Working With Software Company That Could Possibly Stop The Sharing Of Passwords was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

