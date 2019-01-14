CLOSE
Drake Gets Back In The Beverage Game With New Mod Sélection Champagne

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

via Bossip.com:

Drake‘s Instagram handle certainly isn’t just for show, and he’s proving that to all of us by turning his famous “Champagne Papi” moniker into a business. The star recently entered the alcohol business once again by introducing Mod Sélection, a new champagne that officially launched earlier this week.

Drizzy partnered with California-based entrepreneur Brent Hocking for this venture in creating a luxury champagne. The beverage will come in two different non-vintage 750ml selections: Mod Réserve Champagne ($300) and Mod Rosé Champagne ($400), according to reports from vinepair.com.

According to Mod Sélection’s website, their liqueurs were only previously available to the “political and industry elite,” until now. Luckily for those of us with expensive taste and some money to blow, their champagnes will be available to the public for the first time ever. You can pre-order the bottles here.

Drake and Hocking have already collaborated on another liqueur brand in the past, Virginia Black Whiskey in 2016. If you’ll recall, one of the best things about the alcohol is that the Toronto native included his dad Dennis Graham in the mix by featuring him in some absolutely hilarious ad campaigns, playing “the world’s coolest dude.”

“The product is great, the presentation is great, and hopefully the representation is great as well,” Drake said in a promotional video via Southern Glazer’s Instagram page. “We’ll enjoy this run. It should be a long one and a strong one. I think the full package is there.”

Drake Gets Back In The Beverage Game With New Mod Sélection Champagne was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

