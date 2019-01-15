Join Radio One Atlanta as we Celebrate the Life & Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Center for Civil and Human Rights is THE place to celebrate the legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK weekend.

Your favorite station will be onsite Monday, January 21st broadcasting live, 10a-2p to culminate a weekend of King focused activities! The Center will be debuting a new installation called Fragments in our Voice to the Voiceless Gallery on Jan 19th. Register for the public program to view the new exhibition for free.

During the day on Dr. King’s Holiday, The Palefsky (PA-LEF-SKEE) Collision Project with Alliance Theatre will perform, “Dear Dr. King.” A play written by students of the Project. All of this information can be found online at www.civilandhumanrights.org.

Sponsored in part by Debt Stoppers, Semrad Law Firm a Debt Relief Agency for information log onto www.debtstoppersat.com & DFCS. There are currently over 14,000 children in Georgia’s Foster Care system. These children represent more than a number, but are an indication that families in Georgia need you! Help build Stronger Families for a Stronger Georgia. Call 1-877-210-KIDS or go to fostergeorgia.com and find out how!

Also On Hot 107.9: