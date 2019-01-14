CLOSE
There’s Possibly A ‘You Got Served 2’ On The Way! [VIDEO]

Nickelodeon's Worldwide Day of Play - Backstage

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

So the boys of B2K are definitely making sure that this Millennium Tour hype turns into something special. Not only does the tour feature some of your favorite artists from the 2000s in Ying Yang TwinsLloydBobby VPretty RickyMario and Chingy but apparently, a You Got Served 2 could be coming too?

J Boog took to Instagram on Monday with a short video teasing the project with a caption that said simply, “Ya’ll ain’t ready.”

Are you here for it? I’m here for it!

