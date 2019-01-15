CLOSE
Alicia Keys To Host The 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards [VIDEO]

Variety's Power of Women Award Luncheon in NYC

Source: Rob Rich/WENN.com / WENN

The 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards are set to air Sunday, Feb 10th and finally announced the host. R&B singer and “The Voice” coach, Alicia Keys will host the show and is pretty excited about it.

Alicia has attended the show for many years as well as earned 15 GRAMMY Awards. According to Entertainment Tonight, the singer doesn’t have plans to reach out to the pasts host LL Cool J or James Corden.

When asked about how she felt about the opportunity she said, “This is my first time. I am thrilled! It’s a little bit of a second home to me. And I feel so blessed to be able to be coming now, just in support of so many amazing people that are honored — especially so many women that are [going to be] honored — and are gonna be celebrated that night.”

Moreover the singer posted a video of when she found out and all the prep she’s gone through for the big show. We can’t wait to see what “This Girl On Fire” has in store for us at the GRAMMY Awards.

Check out 10 things to know about Alicia Keys below!

Alicia Keys To Host The 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

