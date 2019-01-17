Cardi B last year turned heads with her encyclopedic knowledge of American politics, which certainly belies her image as a slick-talking rapper. But Bardi once again showed and proved she knows more than most after breaking down the federal government shutdown as only she can.

CNN reports:

“I just wanna remind you that it’s been a little bit over three weeks,” she says in the video. “Trump is now ordering … federal government workers to go back to work without getting paid. … This is serious. Our country is in a hellhole right now. All for a … wall.”

President Donald Trump has ordered thousands of staffers from several government agencies to return to work to process tax returns, perform safety inspections and more. They include the Internal Revenue Service, which is recalling 36,000 workers to process tax filings and refunds. Trump also signed a bill providing back pay to federal employees after the partial shutdown ends, the White House announced Wednesday.

Cardi B says she’s feeling anxious and helpless as the shutdown drags on.

“I feel like we need to take some action,” she says. “I don’t know what type of action … because this is not what I do. But … I’m scared.”

Cardi’s words are resonating among elected officials, although they’re a little hesitant to share the message due to its raw, unfiltered language.

(Trying to decide whether or not to retweet the Cardi B video) — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) January 17, 2019

Guys, I’m still holding my breath. Are you gonna RT Cardi B or not? — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 17, 2019

Check out Cardi B’s statements on the federal government shutdown below. Oh, and peep the comments. Everyone is really trying to flex what they know versus taking the overarching passion and point in Cardi’s assertion.

—

Photo: WENN

Bardi B For President: Cardi B Weighs In On The Federal Government Shutdown was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9: