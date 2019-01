The Government Shutdown has had an adverse affect on our neighbors. Georgia is home to roughly 4% of the federal workforce. It’s not just them being affected, many small businesses who serve government employees are also struggling. We want to help you or a loved one during these trying times.

Register here for your chance to win $1000 a week, then tell us in a short message why this shut down has hurt you or a loved one and you will be instantly qualified.

REGISTER HERE

_______

Also On Hot 107.9: