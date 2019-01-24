CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Taraji Interrupts Her Friend’s Wedding In This EXCLUSIVE ‘What Men Want’ Clip

0 reads
Leave a comment
Taraji P. Henson

Source: Paramount Pictures / Paramount Pictures

What if you could hear men’s thoughts like Taraji P. Henson in the reimagined flick What Men Want based off the classic Mel Gibson comedy What Women Want? 

Would you interrupt your friend’s wedding to tell her about her promiscuous fiancé? That’s precisely what happens in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of what happens during the wedding scene in What Men Want.

Check it out, below:

What Men Want hits theaters February 6, 2019

RELATED STORIES:

Taraji P. Henson Talks Her Viral GIF And Who In Black Hollywood She’s Clapping For Right Now

GET THE LOOK: Taraji P. Henson’s Romantic Hairstyle Is Perfect For Your Next Date

Taraji Interrupts Her Friend’s Wedding In This EXCLUSIVE ‘What Men Want’ Clip was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close