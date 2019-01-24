CLOSE
El Chapo Allegedly Had His Employee Killed For Playing Hooky

El Jefe doesn't like being lied to, allegedly.

You might want to review the vacation policy if you are going to sign up as a runner for a cocaine kingpin. Apparently, the consequences are deadly if you slack off at El Chapo’s regime.

As the trial continues for Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman more details are being shared on how ruthless the rumored cocaine trafficker was. The New York Post is reporting that the Mexican drug lord had his longtime worker and also cousin Juan “Juancho” Guzman murdered for taking an unapproved day off. Former cartel captain Damaso Lopez Nunez took the stand to detail the hit. “My compadre became angry, because he had lied to him.”

According to the informant Chapo had ordered Juancho to be scooped up and interrogated in December 2011. After the questioning he gave an assassin by the name of “Virgo” to complete the job. “[Chapo] ordered [Virgo] to take [Juancho] toward Culican, to kill him, and to leave him on the outskirts of Culican.” Juancho’s secretary was also present so she was dealt with as well.

Chapo’s alleged mistress also took the stand and said she was with him when he was notified his cousin was given a dirt nap. “He said from that point on, whoever betrayed him, they would die. Whether they were family or women, they were going to die” she explained.

Chapo has plead not guilty to a 17-count indictment which includes trafficking, extortion, murder, conspiracy and more.

