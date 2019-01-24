CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Teyana Taylor Debuts Her Self-Directed Visual to “WTP”

Teyana Taylor continues to prove she's capable of more than singing and acting with her self-directed clip to her 'K.T.S.E.' album cut.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - December 2, 2018

Source: Gotham / Getty

Teyana Taylor continues to evolve in the game having gone from a music artist to actor to fitness instructor and now director. That’s right, the G.O.O.D Music artist has officially gotten behind the lens of a camera to direct her own music video “WTP” off her latest LP K.T.S.E.

Featuring cameos from Lena Waithe and Mykki Blanco, the eight-minute visual to “WTP” pays homage to the ballroom culture while going back-and-forth between a lit AF dance-off and interviews with Waithe and Teyana Taylor herself. It’s a pretty fun and entertaining piece that’s sure to satisfy her fans. We can’t wait to see what Teyana has up her sleeve for her next project.

Check out the clip to “WTP” below and let us know your thoughts on the joint.

Teyana Taylor Debuts Her Self-Directed Visual to “WTP” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close