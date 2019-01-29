Leah’s Lemonade: Taraji P. Henson Receives Star Of The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Entertainment News
| 01.28.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Actress Tarji P. Henson is adding an amazing accomplishment under her belt today. The Empire actress received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Henson started her acting journey as single mother from D.C. that headed to Hollywood.

Here are some of his remarks from her big day:

If you want to hear more details plus what Chadwick Boseman has to say about being “young, black, and gifted,” at the SAG awards. Listen to Leah’s Lemonade above.

 

 

 

Leah’s Lemonade: Taraji P. Henson Receives Star Of The Hollywood Walk Of Fame was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close