Rickey Smiley Unleashed: Why Rickey Believes We Need To Start Adopting The Famous Words Of Malcolm X

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Many were shaken up after finding out that Jussie Smollett was attacked. He was allegedly not only beaten up, but reports also state they poured bleach on him as well as tied a noose around his neck.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Rickey Smiley believes this incident is so unfortunate and is happy Smollett is still alive. He mentioned that it’s a shame that in 2019 we still have to fight hate, bigotry and racism.
SEE ALSO: Actor Jussie Smollett Victim Of Racist Homophobic Attack, Twitter Reacts
As Rickey spoke about the attack he mentioned that we need to start adopting the words of Malcolm X and handle things, “By any means necessary.” Rickey wants the people that did this attack to know we aren’t our grandparents and will fight back.
He wants us all to legally be able to protect ourselves from incidents like this. Rickey also spoke about how if the police find the alleged attackers the media will paint them as the victim instead of Smollett.
Make sure you check out the full “Rickey Smiley Unleashed” up top!
See photos of Rickey Smiley below.
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Comedian & ‘Rel’ Co-Creator Kevin Barnett Dead At 32
- Woman Speaks Out After Alleged Sexual Assault Inside An Atlanta Night Club
- ‘Empire’ Star Jussie Smollett Hospitalized In Chicago After Alleged Homophobic Attack
Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week [PHOTOS]
Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week [PHOTOS]
1. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 1 of 33
2. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 2 of 33
3. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 3 of 33
4. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 4 of 33
5. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 5 of 33
6. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 6 of 33
7. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 7 of 33
8. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 8 of 33
9. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 9 of 33
10. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 10 of 33
11. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 11 of 33
12. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 12 of 33
13. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 13 of 33
14. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 14 of 33
15. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 15 of 33
16. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 16 of 33
17. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 17 of 33
18. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 18 of 33
19. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 19 of 33
20. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 20 of 33
21. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 21 of 33
22. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 22 of 33
23. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 23 of 33
24. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 24 of 33
25. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 25 of 33
26. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 26 of 33
27. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 27 of 33
28. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 28 of 33
29. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 29 of 33
30. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 30 of 33
31. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 31 of 33
32. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 32 of 33
33. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 33 of 33
Rickey Smiley Unleashed: Why Rickey Believes We Need To Start Adopting The Famous Words Of Malcolm X was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com