Win A $2500 HBCU Scholarship from Delta Community Credit Union

HBCU SCHOLARSHIP

THE DELTA COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION HBCU SCHOLARSHIP

About Delta Community Credit Union

Delta Community Credit Union is committed to improving the financial lives of its members. Programs like the HBCU Scholarship and our annual Delta Community Scholarship were created to help members with early financial milestones like going to college. Additionally, we are proud to offer products like free Savings and Checking Accounts to meet your financial needs during this important time of your life.

Learn more about Delta Community Credit Union or open an account online.

In 2019, Delta Community will award $10,000 in scholarships to select students of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).  Each quarter, Delta Community Credit Union will award a $2500 Scholarship to a student attending an HBCU in Georgia.

How to Enter

Do you know a student that should be nominated this quarter?   Submit an essay with 100 Words or less telling us why your nominee deserves the $2500 HBCU Scholarship from Delta Community Credit Union.  Registration form is found below, submit your email address in order to be registering.

The contest period is open August 21, 2019 and end on Sunday, September 8, 2019.

For other scholarship opportunities at Delta Community, please visit the Delta Community Credit Union’s Scholarships page.

Prize

Each quarter, a scholarship for $2,500 will be awarded to one student. Scholarships will be awarded in February, May, September and December 2019.

Who’s Eligible

  • Current undergraduate students at any of Georgia’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)
  • Georgia’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) which include Albany State University, Clark Atlanta University, Fort Valley State University, Morehouse College, Morris Brown College, Paine College, Savannah State University and Spelman College.
  • Graduating high school seniors who have received an official acceptance letter to a Georgia HBCU.

Winner Selection

Delta Community Credit Union will select one winner each quarter from among the most compelling submissions. Winners will be chosen after the contest period ends. Winners will be contacted by a representative from Delta Community and announced by Radio One on-air within 7 days after each contest period.

