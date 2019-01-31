Super Bowl weekend is quickly approaching, which means Super Bowl parties are being planned as we speak. This year’s big game between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will take place in the sweet southern city of Atlanta. Atl-eans already have their set of rules for folks coming from out of state to enjoy the big game. Some of which include:

“This is a Black city, White people don’t start your sh**”

“We got ‘dancers’ in every club”

“We respect our homeless, please call them ‘unc’ or ‘auntie’ respectively”

“Nobody eats at the Varsity”

Atlanta natives T.I. and 2 Chainz are a two of the many celebs to post the hilarious meme.

Speaking of rules, when it comes to Super Bowl parties, there are a few dos and don’ts to abide by also. We know the regular party rules, like ‘bring something’ and ‘make enough food for guests’ — but for Millennial parties, the ante is upped a little. You’re so use to attending family parties, now you’re at the age to throw one, or attend one that your friend is having. It’s being an adult while still having a teenage budget. It’s being a good and entertaining host without doing too much and distracting from the real reason everyone is there: the game.

Don’t be like this guy @lppny who tweeted, “How much of a dork would I be if I brought my laptop to the Super Bowl party today? #millennial #reallydorky.” Or @Kileydiesner who wrote, “A millennial super bowl party where we don’t have cable so we all just sit around eating wings and reading the twitter updates on the game.”

Whether you’re hosting or attending, here are a few rules to make you night run much smoother.

9 Unspoken Rules Of A Millennial Super Bowl Party [As Told By Gifs] was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

kiyonnathewriter Posted 10 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: