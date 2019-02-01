Win tickets to the HOT 107.9 screening of “What Men Want” starring Taraji P. Henson, Tuesday, February 5th at 7:00PM at Regal Atlantic Station.

_____

____

WHAT MEN WANT (Paramount Pictures)

Release Date: Friday, February 8th

Rating: Rated R (for language and sexual content throughout, and some drug material)

Directed By: Adam Shankman

Produced By: Will Packer and James Lopez

Cast: Taraji P. Henson, Aldis Hodge, Richard Roundtree, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Tracy Morgan

Synopsis:

Ali Davis (Taraji P. Henson) is a successful sports agent who’s constantly boxed out by her male colleagues. When Ali is passed up for a well-deserved promotion, she questions what else she needs to do to succeed in a man’s world… until she gains the ability to hear men’s thoughts! With her newfound power, Ali looks to outsmart her colleagues as she races to sign the next basketball superstar, but the lengths she has to go to will put her relationship with her best friends and a potential new love interest (Aldis Hodge) to the test. WHAT MEN WANT is the latest comedy from director Adam Shankman (HAIRSPRAY) and producers Will Packer and James Lopez (GIRLS TRIP), co-starring Tracy Morgan, Richard Roundtree, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Josh Brener, Tamala Jones, Phoebe Robinson, Max Greenfield, Jason Jones, Brian Bosworth, Chris Witaske and Erykah Badu.

#WhatMenWant

Also On Hot 107.9: