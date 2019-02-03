CLOSE
Jussie Smollett Stunts On Attackers During L.A. Show

While onstage in L.A., the 'Empire' actor said that he "couldn't let those motherf*ckers win."

Jussie Smollett didn’t waste time getting back into the limelight after his alleged attack in Chicago by a reported pair of men who shouted racist and homophobic slurs. During a concert in Los Angeles, Smollett took to the stage ahead of his performance and eloquently stated that he “couldn’t let those motherf*ckers” win.

TMZ reports:

Jussie performed in WeHo at the famed Troubadour in front of a packed audience of 400 and generally addressed the incident in Chicago. He told the crowd he’s okay and still healing.

He asked for solidarity and the crowd was with him, as he said, “I’m going to stand strong with y’all.”

At the end of the show, Jussie lit up the stage with a call to action about being black, being gay and being proud. The crowd went absolutely wild.

Chicago police are still investigating the attack and Smollett says he is cooperating with the authorities in order to bring his attackers to justice.

