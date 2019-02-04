CLOSE
National
Superhero Guide To Black History Month: LeBron James

Superhero Guide To Black History Month

Black History continues to happen everyday. This month, we decided create a Superhero Guide To Black History Month highlighting musicians, politicians, actors and athletes of influence who are not only dominating in their crafts, but are also helping shape culture in unforgettable ways. Below is a character guide to one of our featured heroes, LeBron James.

Civilian Name: LeBron James

Super Name: Le Brawn

Superpower: Strength

Origin: Basketball

Conquered Territory: Standing at 6 feet 8 inches, LeBron James, a basketball player for the Los Angeles Laker, is arguably one of the best athletes in the world. In 2016, the NBA champ helped the Cleveland Cavaliers claim their first ring in 2016 after already earning a couple in Miami. By the 2016-17 season, James earned a $31 million salary, making him the third player ever to do so after Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. During his career, which started in 2003, he also became the youngest player to reach 30,000 career points.

In addition to be a star baller, James changed the game when he opened up the iPromise School in his Akron, Ohio hometown that offers free tuition, free uniforms, free bikes and helmets, free transportation within two miles of the school, free breakfast and lunch, GEDs and job placement services for parents, guaranteed tuition to the Univ. of Akron for every student who graduates and more! He was an early investor in Blaze, successfully sells out his signature Nike sneakers, and has his own production company (SpringHill Entertainment) & media company (Uninterrupted). But the greatness doesn’t stop there: LeBron James is set to star in the upcoming sequel to one of the sport’s greatest movies, Space Jam. 

