Atlanta’s own Big Boi is keepin’ it movin’! Fresh off of his appearance with Maroon 5 for The Big Game’s Half-Time show…he drops a new single and video! Check out the video for the new song “Doin It” …featuring Sleepy Brown…below:

New Music Video: Big Boi “Doin’ It” was originally published on majicatl.com

Derek Harper Posted 23 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: