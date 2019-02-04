CLOSE
Are You Hot 107.9’s Cutest Couple 2019? [Contest]

Cutest Couple

Source: Cutest Couple / Radio One

Are you Atlanta’s Hottest Couple? If you think you are!!! Just upload a picture of you and your significant other and in 500 words or less, tell us why you should be selected.

You could be selected as Atlanta’s Hottest Couple and win the grand prize!

Date Night Prize Package

o Two (2) tickets to see any movie of Choice

o Two (2) tickets to the Universoul Circus

o One (1) $100 gift card to Fogo De Chao

o Two (2) $50 gift card to American Express Gift Cards

Must be 21 or older, deadline to enter feb 12th.

For more info and to register visit hotspotatl.Com brought to you by the Universoul Circus and Atlanta’s number one hip hop station….. Hot 107.9

 

Cutest Couple 2019

