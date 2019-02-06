Aaron McGruder Brings Back ‘The Boondocks’ On Instagram [Photos]

Even though the Internets remain undefeated The Boondocks brought a different type of cultural analysis through satire. Thankfully it is back—wellm sort of.

Charlamagne Tha God took to his Instagram account to announce that Aaron McGruder has been in the lab working on reviving the cult comic strip. The host of The Breakfast Club posted a message directly from the artist.

“Did these for fun (and to see if I still could). More to come… exactly how much more is tough to say. These strips were only possible due to the enormous talent of my good friend Seung Kim, who did the animation for the old show – and he’s a busy guy. Thanks to him and thanks to Charlamagne for putting these out for me while I get my instagram act together.”

The post featured a three page spread spoofing the ongoing speculation about Russian collusion within the White House. To the delight of many, Uncle Ruckus is the cabinet member under the hot seat.

Originally debuting nationally in The Source Magazine in 1996, The Boondocks gained popularity eventually landing a television show on the Adult Swim network. The series ran for 55 episodes closing up shop in 2014. McGruder attempted to raise funds for a movie adaption but fell short of his goal thus he scrapped the idea. You can peep the rest of the Instagram installments below.

Martin Berrios Posted 21 hours ago

