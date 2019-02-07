CLOSE
Test
Boxer Rocky Lockridge Dead At 60
Superhero Guide To Black History Month: Serena Williams
Social Media Reacts As Jay-Z Throws All His…
Hip-Hop Spot: French Montana Headed To Vegas, Frank…
Gary’s Tea: Wendy Williams Staff Allegedly Upset With…
What In The Black History Month?: Jennifer Lopez…
EMILY's List Breaking Through 2016 at the Democratic National Convention
Stacey Abrams Becomes First African-American Woman To Give…
Jennifer Lawrence Is Reportedly Engaged To Boyfriend Cooke…
Jess Hilarious Issues Apology After Calling Someone ‘F*ggot’…
TV One Honors Inspirational Women With Black History…
9 items
Kandi Shares Updated Photos Of Her Daughter Riley’s…
9 items
Never Forgotten: Honoring Trayvon Martin On His 24th…
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
Why We Should Be Uplifting Bow Wow Instead…
Gary’s Tea: Blind Woman Suing Beyonce’s Entertainment Company,…
Soulja Boy Accused Of Kidnapping Woman, Manager Denies…
‘Young & The Restless’ Star Kristoff St. John…
Superhero Guide To Black History Month: LeBron James
QUIZ: Which Black History Hero Do You Identify…
40 items
Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In…
2019 Is Shaping Up To Be An Amazing…
LeBron James Had To Advocate For Octavia Spencer…
Bill Cosby Allegedly Playing The Role Of Dr.…
Rickey Smiley Unleashed: Why Rickey Believes We Need…
10 Signs You’re Low On Protein
Divorce Attorneys Weigh In On Dating Red Flags…
Tory Lanez Releases Diss Song Against Don Q,…
Gary’s Tea: Taraji P. Henson Shares What She’s…
“I Was Scared”: Tisha Campbell-Martin Granted Restraining Order…
Oh Hell Naw: This Apple Glitch Is Making…
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

FBI Reportedly Working Closely With The Cast And Crew Of ‘Empire’ After Attack On Jussie Smollett

The investigation continues.

3 reads
Leave a comment

The investigation is still ongoing concerning the homophobic and racist attack on Jussie Smollett on Jan. 29. The FBI is reportedly working closely with cast and crew on the set of “Empire,” specifically to track down who sent Smollett a death threat before the attack, according to TMZ.

See Also: Mike Pence Has The Unchristian Nerve To Compare Trump To Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“Sources on set tell us a private security company was hired by the show and met with FBI agents to establish a protocol for inspecting all incoming mail,” TMZ reported. “We’re told the team wears gloves so the evidence in question is not contaminated.” The security team is there “to flag threatening, incoming mail and alert the FBI, and to possibly link new items to the letter Jussie already received, containing homophobic and racists epithets along with an image of a noose.”

“Empire” has consistently received racist and homophobic hate mail, but now everyone is on high alert and the FBI is screening all incoming mail.

On Jan. 29, while walking to a Subway in Chicago, two men reportedly yelled racial and homophobic slurs at the actor after he exited a restaurant, investigators told The Hollywood Reporter. They allegedly punched and poured bleach on him while one of the suspects put a rope around his neck. As they fled the scene, Smollett told police they said, “This is MAGA country.”

Nine days before, threatening letters were directed at Smollett, reportedly sent to Fox Studios in Chicago. The cutout letters said, “You will die black f**.” See below:

On Feb. 2, the 35-year-old performed for the first time since the attack in Los Angeles.  He cleared up some rumors that had been circulating in the media, “I was bruised but my ribs were not cracked. They were not broken. I went to the director immediately. I was not hospitalized. Both my doctors in L.A. and Chicago cleared me to perform but said to take care, obviously and, above all, I fought the f*ck back.” The crowd cheered as Jussie paused and then added, “I’m the gay 2pac,” according to the BBC.

He also said, “I’m not fully healed yet but I’m going to and I’m going to stand strong with y’all. I had to be here tonight. I couldn’t let those motherf***ers win! I will always stand for love. Regardless of what anyone else says, I will only stand for love.”

He continued, “Be as Black, be as proud, be as gay… Now is the time. Be Blacker, be gayer!” See the clip below:

Hopefully, the attackers will be found.

SEE ALSO:

Kamala Harris Leads Senate To Finally Passing Anti-Lynching Bill

WTH? ‘Black Panther’ Writer Roxane Gay Was Not Invited To The Movie Premiere

Can Racial Profiling Be Stopped? A Federal Jury Sides With The Louisiana State Police

Senate Policy Luncheons

Twitter Reacts To Sen. Kamala Harris Announcing Her Run For President

10 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Reacts To Sen. Kamala Harris Announcing Her Run For President

Continue reading Twitter Reacts To Sen. Kamala Harris Announcing Her Run For President

Twitter Reacts To Sen. Kamala Harris Announcing Her Run For President

It's official. Sen. Kamala Harris just announced a few hours ago that she will run for president in 2020. She told "Good Morning America, "I love my country. I love my country. This is a moment in time that I feel a sense of responsibility to stand up and fight for the best of who we are." See Also: Mike Pence Has The Unchristian Nerve To Compare Trump To Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. She also added, being that today is Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. day, "The thing about Dr. King that always inspires me is that he was aspirational. He was aspirational like our country is aspirational. We know that we've not yet reached those ideals. But our strength is that we fight to reach those ideals. So today, the day we celebrate Dr. King, is a very special day for all of us as Americans and I'm honored to be able to make my announcement on the day we commemorate him." See below: https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1087331057198817280 While many people are excited about Harris' ran there has been some questions about her rough history as it relates to criminal justice. As Attorney General of California she was a huge advocate  of truancy laws that charged parents a fee for their children being truant and locking the parent up if they could not pay the fee. A Medium.com article from June ripped into Harris, "Kamala Harris’ career was built on both the slave labor of black and brown prisoners and also the pettiness of truancy laws that separated poor and mostly black mothers from their children. Harris was so proud of her history with taking mothers from their children that she used it as her signature campaign agenda while running for AG." The article continued, "Out of all the crimes that are being committed in California, Harris thought that charging poor and mostly black mothers of truancy, then separating them from their families, causing many to lose their jobs, and finally locking those up who could not afford the $2000 fine she imposed; was ultimately the crimes of the century." Harris also has  a disturbing wrongful conviction record, which the New York Times just reported on 4 day ago, saying, "In cases of tainted convictions, that means conceding error and overturning them. Rather than fulfilling that obligation, Ms. Harris turned legal technicalities into weapons so she could cement injustices." Let's hope Kamala Harris will answer questions about her criminal justice issue history sooner than later. See the reactions below from Twitter.

FBI Reportedly Working Closely With The Cast And Crew Of ‘Empire’ After Attack On Jussie Smollett was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close