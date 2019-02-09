BlackExcellence: Lt. Andrea Lewis Becomes Georgia Air National Guard’s First Black Woman Pilot

Georgia native Lt. Andrea Lewis always aspired to pursue a career in aviation. With a father who was a pilot and a mother who traveled the world as a stewardess she knew she was destined to follow in their footsteps. Lt. Lewis has not only fulfilled her dream of launching a career in aviation, she has broken a major barrier by becoming the first Black woman pilot in the Georgia Air National Guard, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

“At first I was a little hesitant, but (my dad) encouraged me and it was a great fit,” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a phone interview Wednesday. https://t.co/o842i4VRTi — AJC (@ajc) February 8, 2019

Lt. Lewis—a University of Georgia alumni—began her career with the Air Force Reserves nine years ago as a flight attendant, the news outlet writes. In 2011, she began working for Delta Air Lines in the same role. After a few years with the airline, she decided to begin training for a pilot position. She then went on to join the Georgia Air National Guard and became a pilot for the E-8C Joint STARS aircraft. She’s currently gearing up for deployment.

“You could say that aviation and serving others is in my DNA. It is something I always knew I wanted to be a part of,” Lewis told the Air Force Times. “After my father passed away, I knew it was time for me to take the steps needed to become a pilot and realize my dreams. I know it would have made my father proud.”

Many people are likening her accomplishment to those of Stephanie Johnson who was Delta’s first African-American woman captain and Bessie Coleman who was the first Black woman to have an international pilot’s license. Those who serve with Lt. Lewis are beyond proud of her accomplishment. “She has already made a tremendous impact in our unit and there is no question she will continue to be successful,” said Col. Ato Crumbly, commander of the 116th Air Control Wing, in a statement.

There is a major need for both racial and gender diversity in the aviation industry. According to Aero Professional, in the United States only 2.5 percent of pilots are Black and 4.1 percent are women.

Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America 40 photos Launch gallery Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America 1. Harriet Tubman Source:Getty 1 of 40 2. Martin Luther King and civil rights leaders Source:Getty 2 of 40 3. Black Panthers Source:Getty 3 of 40 4. Tuskeegee Airmen Source:Getty 4 of 40 5. Books Are Weapons Poster Source:Getty 5 of 40 6. World War II 93rd Infantry Source:Getty 6 of 40 7. Rosa Parks Source:Getty 7 of 40 8. Integrated Classroom in North Carolina Source:Getty 8 of 40 9. African American Students Enter High School with Military Escort Source:Getty 9 of 40 10. Lunchcounter Protest in Virginia Source:Getty 10 of 40 11. Harry Belafonte Leads Civil Rights Rally Source:Getty 11 of 40 12. Malcolm X's Funeral Source:Getty 12 of 40 13. Martin Luther King's Funeral Source:Getty 13 of 40 14. Lynching Victim Hanging Above Crowd Source:Getty 14 of 40 15. W.E.B. DuBois Source:Getty 15 of 40 16. Booker T. Washington Source:Getty 16 of 40 17. The 369th, 15th New York who won the Croix de Guerre for Gallantry Source:Getty 17 of 40 18. Mutilated Corpse of Claude Neal Source:Getty 18 of 40 19. Segregated Fountain Source:Getty 19 of 40 20. Womens Defense Corp of America Source:Getty 20 of 40 21. Crowd Waiting to Enter Supreme Court Source:Getty 21 of 40 22. Black Students Integrate Little Rock's Central High School Source:Getty 22 of 40 23. Troops Watch as Black Students Go to School Source:Getty 23 of 40 24. Segregated Restrooms Source:Getty 24 of 40 25. Portrait Of Medgar Evers Source:Getty 25 of 40 26. Separate Waiting Room Source:Getty 26 of 40 27. Race riots in Birmingham, Alabama. Source:Getty 27 of 40 28. A White Man Bars African-Americans From Restaurant Source:Getty 28 of 40 29. Myrlie Evers Speaking at Microphone Source:Getty 29 of 40 30. A Young Marcher Source:Getty 30 of 40 31. Civil Rights Fighters Source:Getty 31 of 40 32. Elijah Muhammad Source:Getty 32 of 40 33. Anti Segregation In The Southern Stores March At Broadway In New York Source:Getty 33 of 40 34. Selma to Montgomery March Source:Getty 34 of 40 35. Selma to Montgomery March Source:Getty 35 of 40 36. Soldiers at Civil Rights Protest Source:Getty 36 of 40 37. Luther King's Funeral Source:Getty 37 of 40 38. Coretta Scott King Source:Getty 38 of 40 39. 'Kidnapped' Poster At Black Panther Rally Source:Getty 39 of 40 40. 'Right On!' Black Power Button Source:Getty 40 of 40 Skip ad Continue reading Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America From the moment enslaved Africans were kidnapped and brought to the land that went on to be called the United States, there has been Black history in America. Black folks have overcome obstacle after obstacle to continue making that same history in the face of adversity. So with Black History Month upon us, there may be no better time to reflect on the timeless and seemingly endless contributions that Black people have bestowed upon these United States. From fighting for desegregation to fighting in the American military to fighting for an education, and much, much more, the struggle was very real. And while Black folks have continued the fight on a number of different levels, the struggle has persisted. Civil rights have played a major role for the Black man in America, something that is more than apparent in the below vintage photos of Black people making history in America despite a greater power at work against it. It shows the good, the bad and, because it was in the U.S. during a time of heightened, overt racism, the ugly. Scroll down to see more classic images from centuries ago up until just a few short decades ago.

