Joe Flacco is heading west.

According to ESPN, the Ravens have reached an agreement to trade the quarterback to the Denver Broncos.

A New Jersey native, Joe Flacco has been with the Baltimore Ravens for more than 10 years. He was crowned MVP when the Ravens won the Super Bowl in 2013 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Last season, Flacco suffered an injury to his right hip in a Week 9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Toward the end of that season, Ravens coach John Harbaugh chose not to start Joe Flacco in a December game and went with rookie QB Lamar Jackson.

The trade can’t happen until the new NFL league year begins March 13th.

The teams are not allowed from commenting on the deal or the terms surrounding it. When the deal is completed, it likely will be for a mid-round pick, sources told ESPN.

Breaking: Baltimore has agreement in principle to trade former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco to the Broncos, league sources told ESPN. Trade cannot be processed until new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 13. Teams prohibited from commenting on deal or terms surrounding it. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 13, 2019

New Broncos HC Vic Fangio spent one season in Baltimore while Joe Flacco was Ravens’ QB and knows what he will be getting. Former Broncos’ exec Gary Kubiak also was a Flacco fan, and has mentioned how much he liked the soon-to-be Broncos’ quarterback. They were strong selling pts — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 13, 2019

This is a developing story.

Report: Joe Flacco To Be Traded to Denver Broncos was originally published on 92q.com

