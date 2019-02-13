The Urban One Honors Is Coming To TV One!

Get Ready For A Night Of Black Excellence!

Entertainment News
| 02.13.19
The inaugural URBAN ONE HONORS Awards show is coming to a TV near you!

TV One will air the star-studded Urban One Honors celebration presented by MGM National Harbor on Thursday, February 28th at 8pm Eastern/7Pm Central.  The show will be hosted by comedian and REACH Media personality D.L. Hughley.  This year’s honorees include: 

Rapper/Producer, Jermaine Dupri, Living Legend Award

Singer/Actress, Brandy, Cathy Hughes Excellence Award

Fashion Stylist, June Ambrose, Fashion Icon Award

Singer, Teyana Taylor, R&B Impact Award

Media Mogul, Tom Joyner, Lifetime Achievement Award

Gospel Artist, Marvin Sapp, Inspirational Impact Award;

Former NFL Player, Doc Walker, Sports Legend Award

Activist/Columnist Shaun King, Social Change Agent Award

Music Executive, Benny Pough, Record Executive of the Year Award

Congresswoman, Eleanor Holmes Norton, Public Servant Award

Singer, Jade Novah, Viral Sensation

Principal, Dr. Nadia Lopez, Education Maven

Actor, Rotimi, Generation Next Award.  

Marvin Sapp K-Ci of Jodeci and Elle Varner are set to perform, with LA Reid, Da Brat, Bryan Michael Cox, Ray J, Roland Martin, and Q Parker among the presenters. 

Representing excellence in the areas of innovative programming, successful business ventures, advanced technology, entertainment, social activism, education, and community service, through diligence and dedication, this inaugural class of honorees has set the bar high whilst being an exemplary catalyst for change and profound models for success.

Make sure you tune in to watch on Thursday, February 28th on TV One!

The Urban One Honors Is Coming To TV One! was originally published on mymajicdc.com

