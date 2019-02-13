CLOSE
Bill Cosby Having An “Amazing” Prison Experience: Report

An update on Cosby's reported prison life in the clip below.

TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-COSBY-COURT

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

After being convicted of three counts of sexual assault, Bill Cosby has been sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison. While Cosby is no longer able to indulge in his cherished pastime of preying on unsuspecting women, apparently he’s still having an “amazing” experience behind bars.

Spokesperson for the actor Andrew Wyatt shared that update with NBCPhiladelphia, adding that “he’s just a strong man.”

According to Wyatt, Cosby is friends with the prison staff and some of the inmates even applaud when he goes into the visitor’s room. Cosby has also reportedly lost some weight and stopped drinking coffee, as he’s on a dietary plan that avoids sweets and bread.

Photo: Getty

