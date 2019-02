Birthday Bash ATL is back and we’re coming home! SAVE THE DATE, June 15th 2019 at State Farm Arena. You will not want to miss the biggest concert ATL history!

This year we’re also brining back ATL The Block Party at Centennial Olympic Park.

We want to give you the first chance to win tickets! Just register below and you will be entered to win the very first pair of Birthday Bash ATL 2019 tickets!

SAVE THE DATE, June 15th 2019 at State Farm Arena

Register Here:

Also On Hot 107.9: