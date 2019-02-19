CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

BlocBoy JB Wanted For Drugs And Weapons Charges

Cops claim he is a convicted felon who had an unregistered handgun on his person.

0 reads
Leave a comment
BlocBoy JB Mugshot

Source: Shelby TN Sheriff’s Office / Shelby TN Sheriff’s Office

BlocBoy JB’s career might be in jeopardy. He is now being sought after by police for multiple indictments.

HipHopDX is reporting that the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the rapper. The Memphis, Tennessee police authorities posted to their official Twitter account asking for tips. “SCSO needs help in locating James Baker, 22, better known as BlocBoy JB,” Shelby County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter. “Baker is wanted for poss of drugs & drug paraphernalia, a convicted felon in poss of a handgun, & for theft of prop. Anyone with tips regarding Baker’s location is asked to contact law enforcement.”

In 2018 JB released his smash single “Look Alive” featuring the Drake. The song would not only propel his Rap career but also popularize his viral “Shoot” dance. He recently filed a lawsuit claiming that the dance was unjustly used without his consent for Fortnite and re-branded as the “Hype” dance.

At this time it is unclear where the charges stem from.

Photo:

BlocBoy JB Wanted For Drugs And Weapons Charges was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close