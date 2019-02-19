Editor Who Called For KKK Revival And Lynchings Removed From College Hall Of Fame

Don’t expect the Alabama newspaper editor who called for “the Ku Klux Klan to night ride again” to whitesplain his advocacy of white supremacy, as he faces few consequences for his remarks in Donald Trump‘s America.

The University of Southern Mississippi’s journalism department removed Goodloe Sutton, the publisher of the Democrat-Reporter newspaper in Linden, from its Hall of Fame on Tuesday, the Clarion-Ledger reported.

Sutton received his 15 minutes of fame after the Montgomery Advertiser confirmed on Monday that he wrote a Feb. 14 editorial that called for the KKK’s revival. In his editorial, Sutton said he wanted “the Klan to go up there and clean out D.C.” of Democrats and Republicans who act like Democrats.

The editor stood by his words when the Montgomery Advertiser asked for clarification. “We’ll get the hemp ropes out, loop them over a tall limb and hang all of them,” Sutton said, clearly advocating lynching.

“Within the last few hours, the School of Communication at the University of Southern Mississippi learned of Mr. Goodloe Sutton’s call for violence and the return of the Ku Klux Klan. Mr. Sutton’s subsequent rebuttals and attempts at clarification only reaffirm the misguided and dangerous nature of his comments,” a statement from Sutton’s alma mater said. “In light of Mr. Sutton’s recent and continued history of racist remarks, however, the School of Communication has removed his place in our Hall of Fame.”

In contrast, the Alabama Press Association (APA), the state’s trade association for newspapers, had little to say when informed about Sutton’s statements.

“We do not agree with the opinion. However, APA is not a policing agency. We simply have no authority over what our member newspapers publish,” APA executive director Felicia Mason told the Montgomery Advertiser.

Meanwhile, Alabama’s Democratic Sen. Doug Jones has called on Sutton to resign from the newspaper. However, the senator’s call for Sutton to step down did not immediately receive any backing from other Alabama leaders.

“OMG! What rock did this guy crawl out from under? This editorial is absolutely disgusting & he should resign -NOW! I have seen what happens when we stand by while people-especially those with influence- publish racist, hateful views. Words matter. Actions matter. Resign now!” Jones tweeted Monday night.

