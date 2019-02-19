CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

21 Savage Talks Arrest, Threat Of Deportation & More

The Atlanta rapper's immigration saga has rocked Hip-Hop to its core and has raised new questions.

3 reads
Leave a comment
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6

Source: NBC / Getty

The ongoing saga of 21 Savage has sparked a much-needed conversation about immigration and the reach of the law. In a new interview, the Atlanta rapper talks about his ordeal, the potential in facing deportation, and much more.

The New York Times exclusively writes:

Do you remember first arriving here when you were young?

Yeah, everything was like, bigger. I come from the poor side of London. My grandma house is real skinny. So when we first moved here, we was living in the hood still, but it was, like, way bigger. The toilet size, the bathroom size, it was just different. But I fell in love with it. It’s all I know.

Did you have a British accent?

Yeah, I had a accent, ’cause my first day of school they was making fun of me so I beat somebody up, and they was calling me “taekwondo kid.” My mama whupped me, she made me stay in the house. So I know I had a accent, but I been here 20 years — I don’t know what happened to it.

Do you remember when you became aware that your status wasn’t settled?

Probably like the age when you start to get your driver’s license. I couldn’t never take driver’s ed, I couldn’t never go get a job. About that age.

Read the rest of the interview by following this link.

Photo: Getty

21 Savage Talks Arrest, Threat Of Deportation & More was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close