Jussie Smollett Gets Final Meeting With Police Before Case Goes To Grand Jury

The 'Empire' actor will have to convince Chicago cops that the attack he allegedly suffered was a real thing.

Jussie Smollett has one final stand to make in his assault case towards Chicago police before the case will be heard before a grand jury. The Empire actor will have to convince authorities that the alleged racist and homophobic attack he suffered did indeed happen.

TMZ reports:

As we reported, police “urgently” want a follow-up interview with Jussie … this comes after Ola and Abel Osundairo told police they staged the so-called attack at Jussie’s behest and even got paid for doing so.

We’re told the call has gone out to his lawyers, but cops have not heard back. It’s now complicated by the fact there are rumblings Jussie has a new lawyer — Mark Geragos.

Our sources say cops are waiting to see if Geragos makes contact with them. Our sources say if Jussie refuses to speak with police — which is almost a certainty — the case will go directly to the grand jury.

Even if Jussie speaks to police, unless he pulls a rabbit out of a hat and convinces them the “attack” was real, the case is still going to the grand jury.

The chief charge Smollett faces is allegedly concocting the story of the attack.

Jussie Smollett Gets Final Meeting With Police Before Case Goes To Grand Jury was originally published on hiphopwired.com

