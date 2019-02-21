Tragic Video Shows Little Girl Doing Her Hair For Cheerleading Competition Before Home Exploded [VIDEO]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The family of 12-year-old, Linda “Michellita” Rogers are still mourning the loss of this beautiful young lady. Excited to get ready for the National Cheerleaders Association, Rogers woke up before the rest of her family to begin getting ready on February 23rd, 2018.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Like a lot of other little girls, Rogers turned on her cellphone to record herself doing her hair and whispered about how much this day meant to her.

She said in the first video, “Good morning. It’s 6:02 a.m. Friday. … I’m going to get ready. I’m going to start with hair, turn on my lamp because I don’t want to turn on all of the lights….so, yeah.”

SEE ALSO: Ex-NFL Seattle Seahawks Player Shot To Death Over Parking Spot

In the second video you can see her with her cheerleading outfit on with a smile on her face as she started braiding her hair. As time went on in the video you could see a flash of light and sparks go up as the video goes black. According to Crime Online it was at that moment when her home blew up.

12-year-old Linda Rogers, known as Michellita, died when her house exploded this morning. She just celebrated her birthday on Jan. 31.

Live @ 10 with @CorySmithNBC5.https://t.co/LCV4ZMfwWi pic.twitter.com/aU96lxGeDf — Meredith Yeomans (@YeomansNBC5) February 24, 2018

Rogers died later at Children’s Medical Center Dallas. The family found the cellphone undamaged and watched the last moments of her life.

Her mother, Maria Rogers said, “I feel the pain in my heart.” The other family members survived the explosion and were left with some injuries.

Unfortunately, leaking natural gas pipes from Atmos Energy caused not only this explosion, but three others in the neighborhood. Since then a lawsuit has been filed against Atmos Energy and the family is seeking $1 million in damages.

See celebrities who died in 2019 below.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Tragic Video Shows Little Girl Doing Her Hair For Cheerleading Competition Before Home Exploded [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com