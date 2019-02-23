CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Judge Sets R. Kelly’s Bail At $1M

0 reads
Leave a comment
R. Kelly The Buffet

Source: R. Kelly The Buffet / R. Kelly The Buffet

Too little too late, or better late than never?

Via | HipHopDX

CHICAGO, IL – A judge has reportedly set R. Kelly’s bail at $1 million. According to TMZ,prosecutors detailed the four separate indictments on Saturday (February 23) at the Leighton Criminal Court Building and asked the judge not to grant Kelly bail.

The judge disagreed and agreed to set bail at $250,000 for each indictment. A source close to Kellz said he should be able to come up with the $100,000 soon and post bail.

READ MORE

 

Judge Sets R. Kelly’s Bail At $1M was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close