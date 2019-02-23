Too little too late, or better late than never?

Via | HipHopDX

CHICAGO, IL – A judge has reportedly set R. Kelly’s bail at $1 million. According to TMZ,prosecutors detailed the four separate indictments on Saturday (February 23) at the Leighton Criminal Court Building and asked the judge not to grant Kelly bail.

The judge disagreed and agreed to set bail at $250,000 for each indictment. A source close to Kellz said he should be able to come up with the $100,000 soon and post bail.

READ MORE

Judge Sets R. Kelly’s Bail At $1M was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Matty Willz Posted February 23, 2019

Also On Hot 107.9: