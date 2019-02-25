12 Wants to Hear Your Concerns!

CLOSE
February 21 marked the kick off for the community event titled Clippers and Cops. The community came out to talk face to face with members of the local police force in hopes of gaining understanding and clarity, while building a relationship between the two parties. The event was moderated by Reec Swiney of Hot 107.9 and Ty Dennis(APD ATF Agent) who is also the brainchild of the program.

Ty Dennis (APD) & Reec (Hot 107.9)

Topics included:

What to do when you get pulled over

What Does the community expect from the police

Teen crime

Police brutality and excessive force

Gang policing and prevention

One of the most interesting portions of the event was a tutorial on citizen etiquette when getting pulled over. You can see it at Cops and Clippers Facebook Page.

Clippers and Cops is a traveling program and will be at a Barbershop near you soon! Tune in to Hot 107.9 for details.

