CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Watch J. Cole’s “Middle Child” Video [NEW VIDEO]

1 reads
Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

J. COle has officially dropped the video to his “Middle Child” single that is currently OWNING Kiotti’s Battle of the Bars for a solid three weeks now.

Cole dropped the track with little fanfare back in late January and it has picked up steam ever since. The Mez directed clip features Cole rapping near heads on a mantle, his dirty Bentley as he and the homies treat it like a dune buggy and people Cole probably has buried with his bars. There’s also a clip of him riding around in a shopping cart in a supermarket but Cole being Cole is what matters. Watch the video for “Middle Child” up top.

RELATED: J. Cole Drops New Track, “Middle Child” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Watch Meek Mill, J. Cole And Anthony Hamilton Perform At The NBA All-Star Game [VIDEO]

RELATED: 21 Savage Drops “A Lot” Video Featuring J. Cole [NEW VIDEO]

Watch J. Cole’s “Middle Child” Video [NEW VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close