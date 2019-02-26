Trick Daddy: Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Paid For Threesomes, Allegedly

Details behind the Robert Kraft’s involvement in a prostitution ring are now coming in. Apparently, the billionaire playboy likes things spicy.

TMZ has gotten their hands on the court documents and it paints Bob as a john who loved to experience multiple women at the same time. According to the reports on Saturday, January 19 Kraft paid two women to ménage à trois at Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida where they took turns “manipulating his genitals.” Once he was done he allegedly gifted each a $100 dollar bill.

This was not his only pay for play experience at the spa. On Sunday, January 20 he returned for more. “[employee] escorted Kraft to a room identified as JPPD Cam 2. There, the two hugged each other and Kraft took off all his clothing, laid face up on the massage table and [employee] hugged him again. At approximately 1102hrs. (Employee) began manipulating Kraft’s penis and testicles and then put her head down by his penis. This went on several minutes.”

Like his visit on January 19 he tipped the female employee $100 dollars when he was finished. Officials allege he spent no more 14 minutes there that day and left the venue in his blue 2015 Bentley. He then took a chartered jet to see the New England Patriots beat the Kansas City Chiefs 37 to 31 in overtime for the AFC Championship game.

The two owners of the Asia Day Spa reportedly were involved in trafficking women from other countries for purposes of prostitution domestically. Even worse the workers were forced to live in poor conditions in the backrooms of the parlors.

Robert Kraft faces first degree misdemeanor charges of solicitation and committing prostitution. If convicted he faces one year in prison. A representative for Kraft says the allegations are baseless. “We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”

Martin Berrios

