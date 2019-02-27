When I Was Younger: HAHN Star Angela Robinson Explains How She Steps Into The Character Of Veronica

02.27.19
Angela Robinson is one of those characters we love to hate in OWN’s hit tv show, The Haves and The Have Nots, but she’s the sweetest in the person. So much so, it’s hard to believe such a sweet person could play Veronica!

We caught up with the talented actress to discuss her role in the show and in between learning more about the current season of the drama series, we learned that Robinson was bullied as a kid and channeled her Veronica character from that moment – a moment she decided no one else would minimize her real life character.

As an HBCU grad and child of God, Robinson also shared a bit of how she came up in the entertainment industry, what has carried her through her journey and things she learned along the way from Broadway to the big screen.

Press play up top and tune in to The Haves and The Have Nots Tuesdays at 9/8c on OWN!

