The 1990’s continues to influence modern culture. One of the biggest brands from that era is prepping a return to the game.

As reported by HipHopDX Fubu has announced they are relaunching in 2019. While their historic rise to urban fashion royalty saw their wears being sold at major retailers throughout the world, their go to market strategy moving forward will be more thoughtful. The pieces will be exclusively sold at Century 21 stores and their e-commerce site online.

In an interview with Complex the founding team detailed why they are bringing the brand back. “Fubu was always built on hip-hop culture. When we came up with the name, we were thinking about how we spend so much money making other brands rich, but it wasn’t only meant for black people,” explained Keith Perrin. “We were trying to say that we are of the culture and for it.”

The Century 21 collection will be called “Can’t Resist a Classic,” which is a nod to their signature pieces from their original run which includes t-shirts, caps and hooded sweatshirts. “We feel like we haven’t touched the surface on how big it can be” added Carlton Brown. The vision also includes suiting, eyewear, women’s clothing and more in the near future.

You can purchase the “Can’t Resist a Classic” collection here.

Photo: Getty

FUBU Clothing Is Coming Back was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Martin Berrios Posted 20 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: