Wild Wild Next: 8 Movie Roles Will Smith Should’ve Passed On

Here we go again…
Will Smith is causing some major side eyes and breaths of anxiety now that he’s allegedly taking on a role that could end badly.
According to Deadline, Smith is rumored to play Richard Williams, Venus and Serena Williams‘ father, in the movie King Richard. The flick will follow Williams as he overcomes hardship, skepticism and a non-tennis background to train two of the greatest players in the world.
Just as a reference, Richard Williams looks like this…
The Internet was swift with their critiques of colorism. While Will Smith is a talented and beloved actor, many people thought it was more appropriate to consider darker skinned actors for the role, especially since the pool isn’t lacking today with people like Mahershala Ali and Idris Elba.
Then there were others that defended Smith, claiming Black is Black, so any shade of brown should be able to take on the Williams role.
As of Tuesday morning, Smith has yet to confirm whether he’s taking on the role of Williams. However, if he does, this wouldn’t be the first time he’s taken a role that he probably should’ve put more thought into.
As a matter of fact, the 50-year-old has already played a character based off a real-life dark-skinned person.
From questionable scripts to questionable casting, hit the next pages to peep the films Smith should’ve swiped “no” on for the sake of cinema and public opinion.
