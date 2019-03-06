CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Death of The Disc?: “All-Digital” Xbox One S Reportedly Launching In May

The "Xbox One S All-Digital" would serve as the first test to see if the world is indeed ready for Microsofts next-generation video game console.

3 reads
Leave a comment
"All-Digital" Xbox One S Reportedly Launching In May

Source: T3 Magazine / Getty

Microsoft looks like it’s ready to take the leap into disc-less consoles this year. According to reports, the tech giant is poised to drop an “Xbox One S All-Digital Edition” in May.

But is the gaming community ready to part ways with Blu-ray discs?

That is the million dollar question? Rumors are swirling that Microsoft is set to launch the discless console sometime early May with pre-orders beginning in mid-April. The “Xbox One S All-Digital” would serve as the first test to see if the world is indeed ready for Microsofts next-generation video game console codenamed Scarlett. Not much is known about the digital box in terms of pricing and design but according to Thurrott its exclusion of a Blu-ray drive could mean the new system could $100 cheaper than previous models.

This is a very bold step to take but its a huge risk because there are no sure signs gamers are ready to part ways with Blu-ray discs and go completely digital. While systems offer a combination of both and offer the benefit of a cloud-based memory system, some might be hesitant to blindly put all of their faith in it assuming that their digital library will be safe. But this is definitely the direction where gaming seems to be heading in so eventually folks will have to get on board. We will definitely be keeping our ears to the streets on this rumor.

Photo:T3 Magazine / Getty

Death of The Disc?: “All-Digital” Xbox One S Reportedly Launching In May was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close