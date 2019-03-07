CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

R. Kelly Being Investigated For Having Sex With Detroit Teen

12 reads
Leave a comment
2013 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty

Well the plot thickens. R. Kelly has been making headlines since Lifetime aired its docuseries, Surviving R. Kelly. From the new stories to receiving more information about old rumors, people were in shock. Some Detroiters might be shocked to find that Kelly is now being investigated for an alleged sexual interaction with a 13-year-old in Detroit.

Most Recent: Report: R. Kelly In Custody Over Child Support

According to Fox 32 in Chicago, a woman claims that Kelly had sex with her in the early 2000s when she was only 13. The then-teen says the encounter happened in a Detroit area hotel when Kelly was visiting Detroit.

Related: Jawn Murray Says ‘R. Kelly’s Household Is A Horror Film’

Detroit Police Chief James Craig was informed of this information a month ago by Chicago police and has since reached out to the woman.

Related: R. Kelly Finally Speaks In 2-Part Interview With Gayle King On CBS This Morning [Video]

The story is developing and we will provide updates as they become available. 

 

R. Kelly Being Investigated For Having Sex With Detroit Teen was originally published on KissDetroit.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close